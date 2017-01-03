Miami (OH) holds off Northern Illinois for 69-67 win

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Abdoulaye Harouna nailed 5 of 7 from beyond the arc to finish with a career-best 18 points as Miami (Ohio) held on to beat Northern Illinois 69-67 Tuesday night in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

The teams traded free throws in the final seconds with Michael Weathers splitting a pair to give the RedHawks (8-6) the 69-67 lead with 11 seconds remaining. Northern Illinois’ Eugene German missed a 3-point attempt with eight seconds left and Aaric Armstead’s jumper at the buzzer failed to connect.

Miami scored 12 points off 15 Northern Illinois turnovers.

The RedHawks made 11 of 24 (45.8 percent) from long range while limiting the Huskies to 4 of 17 (23.5 percent).

Rod Mills Jr. had 15 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers, for Miami, which has won three straight. Logan McLane chipped in 14 points.

Armstead and German had 13 points apiece to lead Northern Illinois (8-6).

