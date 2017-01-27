3:39 am, January 28, 2017
McGill, Much leads Iona to fourth straight victory

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 9:38 pm 01/27/2017 09:38pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Rickey McGill scored a career high 22 points and Deyshonee Much added 20 and Iona defeated Siena 77-66 on Friday night.

McGill and Much came in averaging 9.8 and 7.8 points, respectively, but sparked Iona (14-8, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) to its fourth straight win and seventh road win in a row over Siena. Much, coming off the bench, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts and Iona 10 of 23.

E.J. Crawford added 13 points and Sam Cassell Jr. 10.

The Saints (9-13, 7-5) came in having won five of their last six games but were just 3 of 19 on 3-pointers. Javion Ogunyemi and Marquis Wright scored 16 points each while Brett Bisping had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Sienna.

Iona led 44-34 at halftime behind 16 points by McGill and took its largest lead of 21 on a Crawford basket with eight minutes left.

