McGill has 20 points, 8 boards, 7 assists in Iona win

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — E.J. Crawford and Rickey McGill each scored 20 points to help Iona beat Quinnipiac 84-74 on Monday night.

McGill also had eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Crawford hit three of Iona’s 10 3-pointers, made all seven of his free-throw attempts and finished with a season-high in points.

Iona hit 9 of 18 3-pointers in the first half, with three apiece from Crawford and Jon Severe, to help build a 41-34 halftime lead. McGill made layups on back-to-back possessions during a 6-0 second-half run to extend Iona’s lead to 69-62 and Crawford hit two free throws with 4:40 left for a seven-point lead.

Severe finished with 17 points, Sam Cassell Jr. had 13 and Iona (13-8, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) hit 10 of 24 3-pointers and 24 of 28 free-throw attempts.

Mikey Dixon led Quinnipiac (8-12, 5-5) with three 3-pointers and 20 points. Peter Kiss added 16 points with six rebounds.

