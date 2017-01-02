12:13 am, January 3, 2017
McCloud beats buzzer, Texas Southern upends Alcorn St. 67-65

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 11:32 pm 01/02/2017 11:32pm
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jalan McCloud scored his only two points as time expired, lifting Texas Southern past Alcorn State 67-65 Monday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Zach Lofton led the Tigers with 23 points and Kevin Scott added 15 points. Lofton made a pair of free throws with 42 seconds left for a 65-63 lead. Marquis Vance tied it with a layup 20 seconds later.

Texas Southern called timeout with 16 seconds left, and with two seconds on the clock, McCloud rebounded Demontrae Jefferson’s missed shot and laid it in for the win.

Devon Brewer’s layup with 13:03 before halftime put Alcorn State up 15-8 before the Tigers went on a 16-8 run and led 24-23 on Jefferson’s layup with 6:44 remaining before the break.

Texas Southern (5-9) led 39-35 at halftime.

Reginal Johnson scored 19 points and had nine rebounds for Alcorn State (3-9).

