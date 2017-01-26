Mayo scores 19, has 7 blocks as E. Kentucky earns 57-52 win

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Nick Mayo scored 19 points and the 6-foot-9 sophomore blocked a career-best seven shots as Eastern Kentucky held Jacksonville State to 18 made field goals in a 57-52 upset Thursday night.

Eastern Kentucky (9-14, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference) ended a five-game losing skid with Asante Gist adding 13 points and Zach Charles 11 with six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Gist, the OVC’s five-time Freshman of the Week, scored nine in the first half.

The Colonels led by 11 in the first half and were up 27-21 at the break, but Jacksonville State opened the second half on a 7-0 run to briefly lead 28-27. Eastern Kentucky soon had the lead back to seven after Mayo scored on a jump shot and a dunk on consecutive possessions. DeAndre Dishman didn’t score but the freshman personified his name by passing from the corner to the high post, where Mayo zoomed in for a flying two-handed dunk.

Jacara Cross led Jacksonville State (13-10, 5-3) with 12 points and Christian Cunningham added 11 with 15 rebounds.

