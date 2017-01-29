1:51 am, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Martez Walker's 3 in…

Martez Walker’s 3 in OT sparks Oakland over Milwaukee 79-70

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 3:40 pm 01/29/2017 03:40pm
Share

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Hayes scored 22 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Martez Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime to lead Oakland to a 79-70 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Walker’s 3 capped a 5-0 spurt to give the Golden Grizzlies a 69-64 lead, and Oakland outscored Milwaukee 15-6 in the extra period. Brailen Neely shot 6 of 6 from the line, and Sherron Dorsey-Walker made four free throws and a layup in overtime.

Dorsey-Walker finished with 15 points. Walker had 13 points and Neely finished with 10 for Oakland (16-7, 6-4 Horizon League).

Cody Wichmann scored 17 points to lead Milwaukee (8-15, 4-6), which played its third straight overtime game and had its three-game win streak snapped.

Walker made a pair of free throws to tie it at 64 with 33 seconds left. Wichmann missed two from the line with six seconds remaining, and Walker missed a pull-up 3 at the buzzer to force overtime.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Martez Walker's 3 in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball