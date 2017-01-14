9:40 pm, January 14, 2017
Marshall’s 32 paces Nevada past Wyoming 89-74

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 9:14 pm 01/14/2017 09:14pm
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Marcus Marshall scored 32 points, and Cameron Oliver and Jordan Caroline each had a double-double and Nevada beat Wyoming 89-74 on Saturday night.

Oliver had 13 points and 16 rebounds and Caroline had 12 and 15 for the Wolfpack (15-3, 4-1 Mountain West), which had a 49-36 rebounding advantage. D.J. Fenner added 15 points and Lindsey Drew finished with 14.

It’s the fifth time this season all Nevada’s starters scored in double figures.

Nevada led 39-31 at halftime, but the Cowboys went on a 14-6 run and tied the game on Hayden Dalton’s layup with 14:16 left. Nevada answered the challenge with a 12-2 run and took control from there.

Alexander Aka Gorski led Wyoming (12-6, 2-3), which shot 33 percent (20 of 61) with 20 points, Dalton scored 13, Alan Herndon finished with 12, and Justin James had 11. The Cowboys were 7 of 33 from 3-point range.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
