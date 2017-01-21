Marquette rides big 1st half to 102-94 upset of Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Katin Reinhardt scored 17 of his season-high 21 points in the first half, and Marquette picked up its first Big East road win with a 102-94 upset of No. 7 Creighton on Saturday.

Luke Fischer and Jajuan Johnson added 18 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (13-6, 3-3).

Marcus Foster scored 30 points to lead the Bluejays (18-2, 5-2), who were playing their first full game without star point guard Maurice Watson Jr., who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Monday against Xavier.

Davion Mintz, who shared minutes at point guard with Isaiah Zierden, finished with 17 points and eight assists for Creighton.

Marquette, playing its third straight road game against a top-15 opponent, shot 60 percent and led by as many as 19 points in the second half. The Bluejays cut it to 10 with under 3 minutes left but got no closer.

Reinhardt took over in the first half after the Bluejays climbed back from a 32-24 deficit to get within 38-37. The graduate senior from UNLV scored 10 straight points to begin a 12-0 run, quieting the crowd with a 3-pointer and right after that making a steal and layup. Reinhardt drove for another basket and hit a 3 before Johnson made a jumper to put the Eagles up 50-37.

The Bluejays’ 32.4 percent shooting the first 20 minutes was their worst for a half this season.

Justin Patton, the Bluejays’ 7-foot freshman, was limited to 4 minutes in the first half after committing two quick fouls. He ended up with 11 points in 19 minutes.

Fischer, who had a total of one field goal and four points his last two games, broke out of his slump to make 8 of 9 shots.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Eagles were smarting after their 88-80 loss to Butler on Monday. In the second half they allowed the Bulldogs to shoot 70.4 percent and score 63 points with no turnovers. They clamped down in the first half against Creighton, forcing the Bluejays into their worst shooting half of the season along with nine turnovers. With Villanova up next, this goes down as a huge win, and one that could be a difference-maker on Selection Sunday.

Creighton: The Bluejays knew it would be tough without Watson, but their situation worsened when Patton got into early foul trouble. Coach Greg McDermott is going to need more time to figure out where and how all the pieces fit without Watson.

STANDING O FOR MO

Watson, with a full-length walking cast on his left leg, received a standing ovation after he walked from the tunnel to the bench on crutches. He turned emotional, leaned on the crutches and buried his head as McDermott approached from behind and patted him on the back.

UP NEXT

Marquette hosts top-ranked Villanova on Tuesday.

Creighton visits Georgetown on Wednesday.

