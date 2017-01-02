10:43 pm, January 2, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Marist defeats Manhattan 90-88,…

Marist defeats Manhattan 90-88, scoring first 6 points in OT

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:28 pm 01/02/2017 10:28pm
Share

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Funk opened with a 3-pointer and Tobias Sjoberg added a three-point play as Marist scored the first six points of overtime to defeat Manhattan 90-88 on Monday night.

Khalid Hart led the Hawks with 21 points before fouling out and Brian Parker added 19 points with six assists in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference battle. Marist (5-10, 2-2), which led by as many as eight in the extra period, capitalized on a Manhattan turnover and missed field goal to begin OT.

Thomas Capuano made the back end of a two-shot foul to knot the game at 74 for Manhattan (5-9, 0-3), forcing overtime, and Marist missed three shots in the final 21 seconds of regulation. In addition to Hart, Sjoberg and Kentrall Brooks also fouled out for Marist.

Calvin Crawford led the Jaspers with 18 points; Zane Waterman had 17 and Capuano 11. Waterman, Capuano and Ahmed Ismail fouled out for Manhattan.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Marist defeats Manhattan 90-88,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball