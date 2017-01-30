Marberry, Garrison lead Lipscomb past SC Upstate 92-80

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rob Marberry and Garrison Mathews each pumped in 29 points to lead Lipscomb past South Carolina Upstate for a 92-80 win Monday night.

Josh Williams added 11 points for Lipscomb (14-11, 6-2), which shot 52 percent from the field and took sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Marberry’s point total was a career high on 13-for-21 shooting and he also collected seven rebounds. Matthews was 9 for 18 from the field and 8 of 9 from the line.

Lipscomb got a pair of free throws at the end of the first half to take a 41-39 advantage into the break. Early in the second half, Michael Buchanan put SC Upstate (15-10, 5-3) on top 53-52 before Lipscomb responded with a 9-0 spurt to take the lead for good.

Buchanan’s 20 points and 11 rebounds led five Upstate players in double figures.

