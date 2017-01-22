Manning, No. 20 Oklahoma women rally past Oklahoma State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Maddie Manning scored 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and No. 20 Oklahoma rallied for a 68-62 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Oklahoma (15-5, 6-2 Big 12 Conference) hadn’t led since the first two minutes of the game before Manning put the Sooners ahead 62-60 with a 3-pointer with 2:44 left.

Gabbi Ortiz followed with another 3-pointer for Oklahoma with 1:10 left to make it 65-60. After a layup by Oklahoma State’s Katelyn Loecker, Ortiz hit two free throws with 27.9 seconds left. Kaylee Jensen missed a 3-point attempt for Oklahoma State and Chelsea Dungee went 1-of-2 from the line with 6.9 seconds left to seal the win for the Sooners.

Jensen, the Big 12’s leading scorer and rebounder, overcame foul trouble to finish with 18 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (12-6, 2-5). Sophomore Jentry Holt posted career highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Cowgirls, who blew a 12-point second-half lead and have lost four straight for the first time since January 2015.

BIG PICTURE:

Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls missed a rare chance to score consecutive road wins over the Sooners and will try to regroup after a difficult stretch during which they lost to four straight ranked foes.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have dominated the Bedlam series for most of coach Sherri Coale’s tenure and managed to avoid what would have been a second head-scratching home loss to an in-state rival this season, having earlier fallen to Oral Roberts. The win kept the Sooners in third place in the Big 12.

UP NEXT:

Oklahoma State: After four straight games against ranked foes, the Cowgirls figure to get a bit of a breather, hosting Big 12 cellar-dweller Kansas on Wednesday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Iowa State on Wednesday in what could be a classic trap game before visiting No. 2 Baylor next Sunday.

