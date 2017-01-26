11:48 am, January 27, 2017
Manhattan escapes with 70-69 win at Niagara

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:06 pm
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Calvin Crawford had 18 points and Zane Waterman hit the go-ahead free throws and drew a charging call with 4.5 seconds left to help Manhattan beat Niagara 70-69 on Thursday night.

Manhattan (8-14, 3-8 Metro) coach Steve Masiello earned his 100th career win.

Waterman, who finished with nine points, made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 15.4 seconds to play. Matt Scott was driving through the lane with a chance to put the Purple Eagles (7-15, 4-7) ahead in the final seconds, but Waterman beat him to the spot.

Niagara got the ball back with 3 seconds left but Crawford stole it from Marvin Prochet to secure the win.

Zavier Turner and Na’Quan Council added 13 points each for the Jaspers. It was a career high for Council.

Scott had 20 points, and Prochet and Kevin Larkin added 12 points each for Niagara, which erased a 12-point, second-half deficit.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
