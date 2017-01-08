7:54 pm, January 8, 2017
21° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT Watching the Golden Globes? WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley will be live tweeting during the show, @JFrayWTOP, starting at 8 p.m. Follow along.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Lundy scores 17 points,…

Lundy scores 17 points, leads Rider over Niagara 89-78

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 7:17 pm 01/08/2017 07:17pm
Share

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Xavier Lundy scored 17 points to lead Rider to an 89-78 victory over Niagara on Sunday for its third straight win.

Lundy was 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Anthony Durham added 15 points and three 3s for the Broncs (11-5, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who made 11 of 22 from distance.

Matt Scott scored 22 points for Niagara (5-11, 2-3), which made 10 of 19 3-point shots. Marvin Prochet, Dominic Robb and Kahlil Dukes added 12 points apiece. Shane Gatling had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from long range.

Prochet made a 3-pointer to tie it at 65 with 8:49 to go. Rider used a 13-3 spurt for a 10-point lead with five minutes remaining. Durham hit a 3 and a pair of free throws during the stretch.

Niagara pulled to 80-74 with about two minutes left but didn’t get closer.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Lundy scores 17 points,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball