Lundy scores 17 points, leads Rider over Niagara 89-78

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Xavier Lundy scored 17 points to lead Rider to an 89-78 victory over Niagara on Sunday for its third straight win.

Lundy was 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Anthony Durham added 15 points and three 3s for the Broncs (11-5, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who made 11 of 22 from distance.

Matt Scott scored 22 points for Niagara (5-11, 2-3), which made 10 of 19 3-point shots. Marvin Prochet, Dominic Robb and Kahlil Dukes added 12 points apiece. Shane Gatling had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from long range.

Prochet made a 3-pointer to tie it at 65 with 8:49 to go. Rider used a 13-3 spurt for a 10-point lead with five minutes remaining. Durham hit a 3 and a pair of free throws during the stretch.

Niagara pulled to 80-74 with about two minutes left but didn’t get closer.

