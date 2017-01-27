11:45 am, January 27, 2017
Loyola Marymount holds off Pacific for 79-73 win

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:28 am 01/27/2017 12:28am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Brown hit 9 of 11 field goal attempts for 21 points while dishing out six assists as Loyola Marymount held off Pacific 79-73 on Thursday night.

Trevor Manuel and Steven Haney added 11 apiece for Loyola Marymount (10-10, 3-6 West Coast Conference).

Ten of LMU’s last 17 games have been decided in the last 10 seconds with six being one-point decisions.

The Lions had a little easier time of it against Pacific, as they never trailed in the second half. However Pacific tied the game three times in the final period. Brown drilled a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run and give the Lions a 58-48 lead with 8:02 left. Pacific rallied to close to 67-66 after T.J. Wallace hit a jumper with 3:20 remaining. Manuel responded with a jump shot and LMU held on for the win.

Ray Bowles led Pacific (8-14, 2-7) with 22 points.

