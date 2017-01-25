1:09 pm, January 25, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Louisville guard Hicks out…

Louisville guard Hicks out 6-8 weeks with broken right hand

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 12:44 pm 01/25/2017 12:44pm
Share
Pittsburgh guard Jamel Artis defends against a shot by Louisville guard Tony Hicks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard Tony Hicks will miss six to eight weeks after breaking his right hand, the second significant backcourt injury the No. 13 Cardinals have suffered in the past two weeks.

Junior point guard Quentin Snider has missed Louisville’s last three games with a hip injury that created a bigger role for Hicks, a graduate transfer. He broke the fourth metacarpal while fighting for a loose ball in the first half of the Cardinals’ 106-51 rout at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night but finished the game with his fingers taped together. An examination on Wednesday revealed the fracture.

Hicks had 10 points and 4 assists in his first start for Louisville (17-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). That effort followed his season-high 16 points scored Saturday at No. 6 Florida State.

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Louisville guard Hicks out…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball