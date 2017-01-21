Louisiana Tech cruises to 81-57 win over North Texas

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jacobi Boykins scored 20 points and hauled in 10 rebounds, the first double-double of his career, to help Louisiana Tech pull away from North Texas 81-57 Saturday night.

DaQuan Bracey added 17 points with seven assists and Erik McCree had 14 points with 13 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (14-6, 6-1 Conference USA). The Bulldogs held a 22-6 advantage from the free throw line and controlled the boards 49-36 to pick up their fourth straight victory.

Leading by three at the break, Louisiana Tech pulled away in the second half with a 24-5 run capped with Bracey’s 3-point play to make it 64-42 with 10:29 left, and protected it down the stretch.

Ja’Michael Brown scored 11 points for North Texas (6-13, 0-7) and Shane Temara grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points in the Mean Green’s eighth straight loss.

