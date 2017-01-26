Loop’s 6 3-pointers help power Marshall past UTSA, 92-71

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Austin Loop hit 6 of 12 3-point shots to score 18 points as Marshall rolled past Texas-San Antonio, 92-71 on Thursday night.

The Thundering Herd raced to a 21-point lead in the first half, taking a 45-24 advantage into intermission.

Marshall (13-8, 6-2) is in third place in Conference USA, two games behind leader Middle Tennessee.

Loop is now one 3-pointer away from tying Tamar Slay as the all-time leader in made 3-pointers in Marshall history. Stevie Browning added 13 points and Ryan Taylor and Jon Elmore each contributed 12 points and Elmore dished out 10 assists.

Marshall shot 33 of 70 from the field (47.1 percent), including 13 of 34 from 3-point range (38.2 percent).

Gino Littles and Jeff Beverly each put up 15 points to lead UTSA (9-11, 4-3), which shot 30 of 79 from the field (38 percent), including 9 of 21 from deep.

