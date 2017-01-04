Lofton, Texas Southern beat Southern 82-74

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Zach Lofton made a career-high 14 free throws on 15 attempts and finished with 22 points to help Texas Southern beat Southern 82-74 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (6-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) made 33 of 38 free throws and outscored the Jaguars by 14 at the foul line, enough to overcome getting outrebounded 40-30 and outscored on made 2- and 3-point field goals.

Demontrae Jefferson made a pair of free throws to cap a 6-0 run and give Texas Southern a 78-70 lead with 45 seconds left. Trelun Banks answered with a 3 for the Jaguars (5-10, 1-1) and Jared Sam capped Southern’s scoring with 1 of 2 free throws at the 22-second mark.

Jefferson had 18 points, Marvin Jones scored 16 and Kevin Scott 13 for the Tigers.

Banks and Sam led Southern with 19 points each, Shawn Prudhomme added 13 points and Chris Thomas 11.

