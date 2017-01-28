3:22 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Lofton powers Texas Southern past Alabama State, 70-68

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 11:16 pm 01/28/2017 11:16pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Lofton scored seven straight points, including a slam dunk for emphasis, and Texas Southern held on to post a 70-68 win over Alabama State Saturday night to maintain its hold on first-place in the Southwestern Conference.

Alabama State tied the game with 1:40 left, 63-63 on a layup by Amir Warnock. Lofton answered with a three-point play with :29 left to give the Tigers the lead. Warnock converted a layup to make it a one-point game, 66-65, but missed a free throw that would have tied the game.

Lofton hit a pair of free throws with :14 left and dunked with :04 left to make it 70-65 and the Hornets’ Torloft Thomas hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set the final score.

Lofton finished with 25 points for Texas Southern (11-10, 7-1).

Rodney Simeon scored 17 points to lead Alabama State (5-15, 3-5).

