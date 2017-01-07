9:24 pm, January 7, 2017
Lofton, McCloud help Texas Southern beat Prairie View 87-82

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 9:12 pm 01/07/2017 09:12pm
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Zach Lofton scored 21 points and Jalan McCloud 16 as Texas Southern rallied in the second half to defeat Prairie View 87-82 on Saturday night.

Prairie View (3-14, 0-3 Southwest Athletic Conference), which had lost 11 of its previous 12 games, led by 10 at halftime.

Texas Southern (7-9, 3-0) opened the second half on a 20-10 run, built a 65-55 edge with just under 10 minutes left.

Marvin Jones and Kevin Scott scored 15 points each for the Tigers.

Prairie View’s Tevin Bellinger — who scored a career-high 24 points — stole the ball and raced for a layup, cutting the gap to 79-77 with 2:05 to play. Ja’Donta Blakely stole Texas Southern’ s next possession, only to have McCloud steal it right back and make two free throws after being fouled.

A Lofton basket with just under a minute to play put Texas Southern up 83-77.

