Lipscomb smashes NAIA-member Fisk 126-43

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:38 pm 01/05/2017 10:38pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nathan Moran scored 27 points — all from 3-point range — and Lipscomb bested several school records on the way to demolishing NAIA-member Fisk 126-43 Thursday night.

The Bisons (8-9) finished nonconference play, breaking a school record with 22 3s besting the previous mark of 21 set against Cumberland in 1991 and Oakland City in 2001.

Moran tied a school record shooting 9 for 21 from 3. Eli Pepper’s 25 rebounds set a school record and tied him for the most of any Division I player heading into Thursday’s action. Pepper’s 12 points gave him his first double-double of the season.

Freshman Michael Buckland finished with a career high 25 points, and with 11 rebounds got his first career double-double.

Kenny Cooper’s 13 assists broke a school record, and with 10 points also earned his first career double-double. George Brammeier registered career highs in points and rebounds with 22 and 14 respectively.

David Patton led Fisk (1-13) with 16 points.

Lipscomb led 57-27 at halftime and never trailed. The Bisons outrebounded Fisk 71-22.

