Lipscomb slips past Kennesaw State for an 82-79 comeback win

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 7:49 pm 01/07/2017 07:49pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rob Marberry scored 24 points with 9-for-10 shooting to lead Lipscomb to an 82-79 comeback win over Kennesaw State on Saturday in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both teams.

Garrison Mathews added 18 points for Lipscomb (9-9), Josh Williams had 13 and Kenny Cooper 10 as the Owls (6-11) shot 59 percent in the second half to overtake Kennesaw State and pick up their fifth straight win.

Trailing by seven with 3:25 left in the game, Lipscomb used a 10-2 run that included a 3-pointer from Williams to edge back into the lead 79-78. Kennesaw State’s James Scott then got a free throw to tie it back up with 11 seconds left before Williams was fouled at the other end while dropping in a layup that put Lipscomb back on top and got the 3-point play to seal it.

Ray Kendrick had 23 points to lead four Kennesaw State players in double figures.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
