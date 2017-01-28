3:27 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Lipscomb beats NJIT behind Mathews’ 21

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:24 pm 01/28/2017 06:24pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Garrison Mathews scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Nathan Moran added 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Lipscomb held off NJIT 66-62 on Saturday.

Rob Marberry scored 12 points and the Bisons (13-11, 5-2 Atlantic Sun) made 9 of 30 from behind the arc (30 percent) to the Highlanders’ 5 of 15 (33.3 percent).

Up 30-26 at halftime, Lipscomb opened the second half with a 9-1 run and led 44-34 after Mathews’ layup and 3-pointer. Anthony Tarke and Shyquan Gibbs each hit 3s and NJIT closed to 56-52 after a 10-0 run.

Tarke tied it at 57 with a 3-pointer, but Lipscomb led 62-58 after a 3 by Matthews. Shyquan Gibbs’ layup made it a two-point game with 40 seconds to go, but Josh Williams and Moran hit two free throws in the final 16 seconds to ice it for Lipscomb.

Abdul Lewis scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Tarke had 15 and Gibbs added 14 points for NJIT (9-14, 1-6), which has lost four straight.

