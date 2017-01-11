Lewis, Middlebrook lead No. 25 Kansas St women past Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Breanna Lewis had her second-consecutive double-double, Karyla Middlebrook finished with 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists and No. 25 Kansas State beat Kansas 73-60 on Wednesday night.

Lewis scored 15 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds while Kindred Wesemann added 12 points for the Wildcats.

Lewis had seven points during a 16-0 run, capped by her 3-point play, to open the game and Kansas State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) never trailed.

Jessica Washington hit back-to-back 3s to pull the Jayhawks within nine with 4:11 left in the second quarter and a 3-pointer by Kylee Kopatich trimmed the Kansas (6-10, 0-5) deficit to 33-26 at the break. But the Wildcats scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to make it 45-26 and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Washington made 10 of 14 from the field, including seven 3-pointers, and finished with a career-high 31 points and Kopatich scored 11 for Kansas. The Jayhawks have lost six in a row to Kansas State and five straight overall.

The Wildcats had a 41-31 edge on the boards and 38-20 advantage on point in the paint.

