9:45 pm, January 18, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Lewis' career-high 23 lead…

Lewis’ career-high 23 lead UMass past Saint Joseph’s 62-57

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 9:29 pm 01/18/2017 09:29pm
Share

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Zach Lewis scored a career-high 23 points to lead Massachusetts to a 62-57 win over Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday night.

Lewis hit 8 of 19 from the field and 4 of 10 from 3. C.J. Anderson added 12 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Minutemen (12-7, 2-4 Atlantic 10).

Saint Joseph’s held a marginal lead for the first 10 minutes of the second half. But two Donte Clark free throws, part of a 12-0 UMass run, gave the Minutemen the lead. Rashaan Holloway capped the run with a layup and a 50-42 UMass lead.

The Hawks managed to tie the score at 53 on a James Demery free throw, however Holloway answered with another layup and UMass led the rest of the way.

Demery led Saint Joseph’s (8-9, 2-4) with 19 points.

Both teams shot poorly, with UMass holding a 39.0-32.2 edge in shooting percentage.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Lewis' career-high 23 lead…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball