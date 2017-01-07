10:52 pm, January 7, 2017
Lemar’s late FTs help UC Davis hold off Cal Poly 68-64

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 10:34 pm 01/07/2017 10:34pm
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Brynton Lemar scored 15 points, including six free throws in the final 21 seconds and UC Davis held off Cal Poly 68-64 on Saturday night.

The Aggies took the lead for good with about 11 minutes to play, and stretched it to eight points with 8:21 remaining. Cal Poly used a 16-7 spurt, capped by Luke Meikle’s 3-pointer, to pull to 60-59 with 24 seconds left. Lemar’s six free throws made it a 66-63, and Darius Graham added two more to seal it for UC Davis (10-7, 2-0 Big West Conference).

Chima Moneke had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead the Aggies, who shot 50 percent from the field. Lemar made 9 of 11 free throws, but UC Davis finished just 19 of 30 from the line (63 percent).

Meikle scored 16 points for Cal Poly (5-10, 0-1). Zach Gordon grabbed 14 rebounds and chipped in six points.

