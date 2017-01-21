Lehigh finishes strong, beats Lafayette 75-68

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Austin Price had a season-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Lehigh had a strong finish to hold off Lafayette for a 75-68 win on Saturday night.

Tim Kempton had 19 points and seven rebounds and Pat Andree added 13 points for the Mountain Hawks (11-8, 5-3 Patriot), who improved to a second-place tie in the league standings.

Lehigh pulled away late with a 12-5 run capped by Price’s 3-pointer to make it 71-63 with 1:23 left. The Hawks made 2 of 4 free throws and Andree’s dunk with 26 seconds left capped the scoring.

Nick Lindner had 23 points, Matt Klinewski scored 12 and Kyle Stout added 10 for the Leopards (6-13, 2-6).

Lafayette outrebounded the Mountain Hawks and outshot them from the field, but Lehigh made 19 of 23 from the foul line compared with 5 of 7 for Lafayette.

