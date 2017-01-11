9:34 pm, January 11, 2017
Lehigh beats Bucknell 82-71 behind Kempton’s 20 points

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 9:25 pm 01/11/2017 09:25pm
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tim Kempton scored 20 points and Austin Price and Pat Andree each scored 16 points as Lehigh pulled away in the second half to beat Bucknell 82-71 on Wednesday night.

Lehigh (9-7, 3-2 Patriot League) has won five of its last seven meetings at Bucknell (12-6, 4-1).

The Mountain Hawks led 40-34 at halftime and went on a 12-0 run at the start of the second half on three straight 3s from Kempton, Price, and Andree, followed by a 3-point play from Andree.

The Mountain Hawks pushed it to 56-41 before Bucknell outscored Lehigh 25-10 in a 10-minute span and tied it at 66 with a pair of free throws by Kimbal Mackenzie. Brandon Alston hit a jumper, Jordan Cohen buried a 3 and added a layup to put Lehigh up seven with 4:38 remaining.

Nana Foulland scored 20 points for the Bison, Stephen Brown added 12, and Zach Thomas had 11.

