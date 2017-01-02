12:12 am, January 3, 2017
Lamar fends off Central Arkansas for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 11:38 pm 01/02/2017 11:38pm
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Josh Nzeakor scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Lamar held on to beat Central Arkansas for its fourth straight win on Monday night.

The game was the Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Joey Frenchwood added 14 points and seven assists while Colton Weisbrod had 13 points and 12 boards for the Cardinals (9-5, 1-0). Lamar hit 11 3-pointers while holding the Bears to just three on 27.3 percent shooting.

Jordan Howard finished with 21 points and Mathieu Kamba had 18 to lead Central Arkansas (2-13), which now has lost 10 of 11.

Lamar led the entire second half and 62-51 with 12:57 left. The Bears kept fighting, however, chipping their deficit to one (69-68) with 5:40 to go. But back-to-back baskets by Nzeakor and Frenchwood pushed the lead back to five, and a final layup by Nzeakor made it 78-72 with 1:24 left to ice it.

