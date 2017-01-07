9:22 pm, January 7, 2017
Laksa scores 37 to lead No. 22 South Florida women to win

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 9:12 pm 01/07/2017 09:12pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kitija Laksa scored 37 points to lead No. 22 South Florida over Tulsa 84-68 on Saturday night for the Bulls’ fifth consecutive win.

Laksa was 13-of-25 shooting, making seven 3-pointers, and just missed tying her previous career best of 38 points set against SMU a year ago to the day.

Laksa hit six 3-pointers in the first half in scoring 24 points to lead the Bulls (13-1, 2-0 American) to a 13-point halftime lead. Kendrian Elliott scored the first points of the third quarter to get the Golden Hurricane (5-11, 1-2) within 11 but Tulsa wouldn’t come closer with Laksa scoring four points in an 8-0 run to end the period with a 20-point edge.

Laksa reached 30 points for the fourth time this season. Maria Jespersen added 20 points with 12 rebounds, her fourth consecutive double-double.

Elliott led four Tulsa players in double figures with 14 points.

