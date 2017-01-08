4:55 pm, January 8, 2017
NCAA Basketball

Lacey’s double-double leads Navy by Colgate 67-55

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 4:43 pm 01/08/2017 04:43pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tom Lacey scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Navy picked up its first Patriot League win with a 67-55 victory over Colgate to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday.

Lacey posted his third double-double this season. Hasan Abdullah added 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals with Shawn Anderson scoring 14 points for the Midshipmen (6-10, 1-3).

Tom Rivard scored a season-high 21 points with eight rebounds for the Raiders (3-14, 1-3), who lost their third in a row.

Navy led 27-16 at halftime, the fewest points it has given up in a first half this season, and led by its largest margin, 21, with 8:38 left after George Kiernan scored all of his points, including two 3-pointers, in a personal 9-0 run for a 50-29 lead.

Colgate was nine back with a minute to go before Navy made five free throws.

