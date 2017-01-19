La Salle holds off Davidson 91-83 for 5th straight victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Price scored 21 of his 29 points in the first half to help La Salle beat Davidson 91-83 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory.

The Explorers closed the first half on a 16-2 run, with eight points from Price, for a 49-40 lead. Then La Salle made eight of its first 12 shots of the second half to build a 67-54 lead.

Jack Gibbs completed a 3-point play with 1:41 left to pull Davidson to 82-79 but La Salle scored on its next two possessions — with baskets by B.J. Johnson and Demetrius Henry. The Explorers hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 25.8 seconds to seal it.

Johnson finished with 19 points, Pookie Powell had 14 and Amar Stukes 12 for La Salle (11-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10), which is tied for first in league play with Dayton and Richmond.

Peyton Aldridge made five 3-pointers and had 33 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (9-8, 2-4). Gibbs added four 3s, 25 points and seven assists.

