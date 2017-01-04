9:16 pm, January 4, 2017
La Salle beats Saint Louis 75-54 behind Price, Johnson

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 9:10 pm 01/04/2017 09:10pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Price scored 16 points, B.J. Johnson added 14 and tied his career best with four 3-pointers, and La Salle used a big second-half run to beat Saint Louis 75-54 on Wednesday night to win its first Atlantic 10 Conference game of the season.

Pookie Powell scored 13 points with eight assists and four steals, Demetrius Henry grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds, and La Salle (7-5, 1-1) outrebounded the Billikens 38-26, including 13-4 on offensive boards.

Leading 33-26 at halftime, Price and Powell hit consecutive 3’s amid a 21-7 run capped by Johnson’s 3-pointer and dunk and the Explorers led 54-33 with 13:40 left. Cleon Roberts hit two 3s during a 9-3 run and the Explorers led by 28 with 8:13 left.

Reggie Agbeko and Davel Roby scored 14 apiece for Saint Louis (6-6, 0-2), which has lost two straight.

