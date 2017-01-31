L.J. Peak scores 5 points in final minute to lift Georgetown

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Rodney Pryor hit four 3-pointers and had 26 points, L.J. Peak scored five points in the final minute and Georgetown got past DePaul 76-73 on Tuesday night.

Peak drove it from past the 3-point arc, made a layup and completed the 3-point play with 55 seconds left to give Georgetown a 74-73 lead. Tre’Darius McCallum’s layup attempt on the other end was challenged by three defenders and blocked by Jessie Govan with 40 seconds left.

Georgetown elected not to call timeout and Peak dribbled down the clock, split a double team and zigzagged in the lane for a layup with 13.9 to go. After a timeout, DePaul was pressured into a broken play and McCallum had a 3-pointer bounce out at the buzzer.

Jessie Govan added 14 points and Peak finished with 13 for Georgetown (13-10, 4-6 Big East).

Billy Garrett Jr. scored 25 points for DePaul (8-14, 1-8) and Eli Cain had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Garrett hit a pair of free throws with 4:42 left in the second half to pass Stephen Howard (528) for the most career free throws in program history. Cain scored 15 of his points in the second half.

