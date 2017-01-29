Korver leads No. 13 UCLA women past Arizona 69-49

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kari Korver made a career-high six 3-pointers in scoring a career-best 24 points to lead No. 13 UCLA to a 69-49 victory over Arizona on Sunday.

Korver made six of her 11 3-point attempts, finished 7 for 14 from the field overall, and sank all four of her free throws.

UCLA has won 25 consecutive home games dating back to last season and 17 consecutive against Pac-12 opponents.

Monique Billings added 14 points, and Jordin Canada added 11 points, nine assists and six steals for UCLA (17-4, 8-2), which won its sixth consecutive game. The Bruins forced 20 turnovers, 13 coming from steals, and Ashley Hearn got four of the team’s nine blocks.

Marlena Washington led Arizona (11-10, 2-8) with 11 points, and LaBrittney Jones added 10 points.

The Wildcats lost their fourth consecutive game.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona kept things close but allowed UCLA to pull away late in the third quarter and couldn’t keep up with the Bruins’ transition game.

UCLA did everything it needed to establish a lead early and protect its home floor. The Bruins interior defense was suspect in the second half, and they’ll have to work on that for upcoming games against Stanford and Oregon State.

UP NEXT

Arizona returns home to host Oregon and Oregon State on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The Wildcats’ last conference win was at home against Washington on Jan. 15.

UCLA hits the road for the next four games, where they’ll play at Cal on Friday and Stanford on Monday in a nationally-televised affair between two teams ranked in the top 15.

