Kendley helps Morgan State hold off Coppin State, 76-74

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tiwian Kendley scored 30 points and Morgan State won for the sixth time in seven Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference games, holding off Coppin State, 76-74 on Saturday.

Dejuan Clayton knocked down a 3-pointer with :10 left to get Coppin State within one, but Kendley hit the second of two free throws two seconds later and Josh Treadwell’s 3-point attempt with a second left missed.

A transfer from Lamar Community College, Kendley averages 22.8 points per game and scored a season-high 40 points in a double-overtime win over Manhattan.

Antonio Gillespie contributed a dozen points and the league-leading Bears (9-11, 6-1) who shot 26 of 58 from the field (44.8 percent), including 7 of 19 from beyond the arc.

Terry Harris Jr. scored 19 points to lead Coppin State (5-17, 4-3). Keith Shivers added 16 points and Clayton contributed 15. The Eagles stayed close by converting 23 of 32 from the line.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments