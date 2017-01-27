3:40 am, January 28, 2017
Kanter, Lowe have double-doubles as Green Bay beats Oakland

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:19 pm
OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Kerem Kanter and Kenneth Lowe each had a double-double, Khalil Small scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Green Bay beat Oakland 80-72 on Friday night to maintain sole possession of second place in the Horizon League.

Kanter, Lowe and Warren Jones had 14 points apiece. Kanter grabbed a career-high 15 boards and Love added 10 rebounds for Green Bay (13-8, 7-2), which is one game back of Valparaiso in the conference standings.

Lowe and Kanter had four points apiece during a 15-4 run that opened a 12-point lead with 10:54 left in the half. The Phoenix led 40-28 at halftime, scored 24 points off 19 Oakland turnovers and never trailed.

The Grizzlies used a 13-2 run to pull within five midway through the second half before Green Bay scored eight in a row to make it 65-52. Oakland (15-7, 5-4) got back within five with a 6-0 run to cut it to 75-70 with 1:32 left but missed its last three shots and Small made 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Jalen Hayes had 23 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies. Martez Walker scored 18 and Sherron Dorsey-Walker added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

