TRAFFIC ALERT Canal Road is blocked from Fletcher's Boathouse to Arizona Avenue for police activity.

Kansas center Azubuike has surgery on wrist, out for season

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 3:10 pm 01/04/2017 03:10pm
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike had surgery Wednesday to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist, and coach Bill Self said the big freshman should be able to resume playing by mid-summer.

Azubuike hurt the wrist during practice late last month. He had just begun to assume a bigger role with the third-ranked Jayhawks, giving them a big presence that they’d been lacking in the paint. He played 11 games, starting his last six, and averaged 5 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The Jayhawks’ interior defense has suffered in the two weeks since he’s been out.

The procedure on the 7-footer was performed by Dr. Thomas Graham of Northwell Health at the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Akron, Ohio. Self said doctors called it “a complete success.”

Kansas (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) plays Texas Tech on Saturday.

