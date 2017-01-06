12:18 am, January 6, 2017
Kamba, Howard lead Cent. Arkansas over Abilene Christian

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:12 am 01/06/2017 12:12am
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Mathieu Kamba and Jordan Howard scored 28 each — a career best for Kamba — and Central Arkansas beat Abilene Christian 81-76 on Thursday night.

The Bears (3-13, 2-1 Southland) never trailed after halftime and had their largest lead at 55-43 with 13:47 left. The Wildcats (6-8, 0-3) had a 10-point deficit at 54 seconds and cut it down to 79-76 on Jaylen Franklin’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. The Bears’ Jeff Lowery made a pair of free throws to ice it.

Tanner Schmit added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Bears, who won their second in three games after a nine-game losing streak.

Jalone Friday led the Wildcats with 17 points and 10 boards. Isaiah Tripp added 16 points, Franklin scored 12 and Jaren Lewis had 11.

Central Arkansas had 19 turnovers, but Abilene Christian made 7 of 20 from the foul line and got outrebounded 44-26.

