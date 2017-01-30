9:24 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Justin Robinson breaks Monmouth's…

Justin Robinson breaks Monmouth’s Division I scoring record

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 9:43 pm 01/30/2017 09:43pm
Share

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Robinson scored 24 points and broke Monmouth’s Division I scoring record and the Hawks beat Marist 83-71 on Monday night.

Robinson entered needing 11 points to tie the record and he broke it on a pull-up 3-pointer with 13:36 remaining, He added two more long triples to put Monmouth up 56-51 with 11:13 left.

Micah Seaborn scored 20 points for Monmouth (18-5, 10-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Je’lon Hornbeak added 11 points with eight rebounds. Robinson was 6 of 13 from the floor and hit 9 of 11 free throws.

Monmouth trailed 34-27 at halftime but opened the second half on a 14-7 run, capped by a Hornbeak 3, to tie it at 41.

Khallid Hart led Marist (6-17, 3-9) with 25 points, hitting 8 of 9 free throws. The Red Foxes have dropped 7 of 8 and 13 of 15.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Justin Robinson breaks Monmouth's…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball