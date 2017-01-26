11:49 am, January 27, 2017
Jugovic hits key free throws, Tennessee Tech hangs on 76-73

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:45 pm 01/26/2017 09:45pm
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aleksa Jugovic scored 25 points, including four straight free throws after a late-game technical foul, and Hakeem Rogers scored 21 as Tennessee Tech turned a one-point lead into a 76-73 defeat of Morehead State on Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles (9-14, 5-3 Ohio Valley) grabbed a 72-70 lead with just over a minute to play when Jugovic hit a 3-pointer. Morehead State (9-12, 5-3) made just 1 of 4 free-throw tries and then was called for a technical with 22 seconds remaining. Jugovic hit all four, pushing the lead to 76-71, and Morehead State missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers in the last five seconds. It was Morehead State’s first loss at Cookeville in four years.

Xavier Moon led the Eagles with 26 points and seven assists. DeJuan Marrero added 14 points with 11 boards. Morehead State outrebounded Tennessee Tech 42-29. Miguel Dicent added 12 points.

