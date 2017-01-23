4:38 pm, January 25, 2017
Jones hits 3 with 1.8 left, Texas beats Oklahoma 84-83

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 11:48 pm 01/23/2017 11:48pm
Texas guard Kerwin Roach Jr. (12) drives to the basket against Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 84-83. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones made a long 3-point basket with 1.8 seconds remaining, and Texas pulled off a miraculous 84-83 win over Oklahoma Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Sooners (8-11, 2-6 Big 12) led by five points after a 7-0 push, but Eric Davis Jr. made a 3-pointer for Texas (8-12, 2-6) with 11.5 seconds left. Oklahoma’s Kameron McGusty missed two free throws before Jones hit the winner.

Shaq Cleare led Texas with a career-best 23 points. Davis scored 18, and Jones added 16.

Freshman Kristian Doolittle led Oklahoma with a career-best 29 points. McGusty, also a freshman, scored a career-high 21.

Texas took double-figure leads five times during the second half and led by 10 with nine minutes remaining. But Doolittle and McGusty kept Oklahoma in the game.

