Jones, Brown help No. 2 Baylor women rout No. 17 WVU 91-56

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 8:58 pm 01/04/2017 08:58pm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Alexis Jones scored 21 points, Kalani Brown had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 2 Baylor beat No. 17 West Virginia 91-56 on Wednesday night.

The Lady Bears (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) won their 12th straight game and handed the Mountaineers their second-straight loss after winning their first 13.

Brown and Baylor were in control almost from the start. Brown scored 11 of the Lady Bears’ first 16 points. Jones had a pair of baskets during an 8-0 run early in the second quarter and Baylor maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the game.

Teana Muldrow led West Virginia (13-2, 1-2) with 16 points. Lenay Montgomery and Tynice Martin had 11 points apiece.

Topics:
NCAA Basketball
