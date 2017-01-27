11:46 am, January 27, 2017
Jones, Bakers help Aggies run winning streak to 17

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:23 am 01/27/2017 12:23am
SEATTLE (AP) — Ian Baker had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jemerrio Jones 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Mexico State over Seattle 71-56 for the Aggies’ 17th consecutive victory Thursday night.

Eli Chuha added 14 points for the Aggies (19-2, 6-0 Western Athletic). The Aggies outrebounded the Redhawks 41-36 and outscored Seattle 32-20 in the paint, which was the difference with neither team shooting well from long distance. NMSU was 6 of 21 on 3-pointers and Seattle a dismal 5 of 30.

Seattle (9-11, 1-4) was 0 for 12 on 3s in the first half and committed 13 of their 17 turnovers in falling behind 31-20.

Matej Kavas, who led Seattle with 14 points, hit a jumper then two free throws to get the Redhawks within 50-47 with 7½ minutes left but then were outscored 21-9 with the Redhawks going 1 of 10 from 3.

Only Gonzaga, with 21 victories, has a longer winning streak.

