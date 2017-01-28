10:45 pm, January 28, 2017
Johnson’s late free throw lifts Akron over Buffalo

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:32 pm 01/28/2017 10:32pm
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kwan Cheatham Jr. had 31 points, Isaiah Johnson scored 27, including the game-winning free throw, and Akron survived for a 91-90 win over Buffalo on Saturday night.

Johnson picked up a two-shot foul on a drop-step post move with 2.3 seconds left and made the second free throw to put Akron (18-3, 8-0 Mid-American Conference) back in front. Buffalo (9-12, 3-5) failed to get off shot in the remaining time.

The Zips won their 11th straight and extended their home winning streak to 28. The Bulls rallied from a nine-point deficit to tie it at 90 on Blake Hamilton’s 3-pointer with 25 seconds left.

Hamilton finished with 33 points, making 13 of 16 shots including all four of his 3-point attempts. Willie Connor had 19 points.

Cheatham was 7 of 13 from 3-point range for the Zips and grabbed seven boards. Johnson had 10 rebounds. Akron maintained its three-game lead in the Mid-American Conference.

