Johnson’s 20 lifts Alcorn State over Southern 74-64

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Reginal Johnson scored 20 points and Alcorn State dominated from behind the arc to defeat Southern 74-64 on Saturday night for its fourth-straight win.

A.J. Mosby and Marquis Vance hit 3-pointers as the Braves scored the last four points of the first half to open a 44-30 lead. The margin was 20 with 8:46 to play before the jaguars scored six straight and a 7-0 burst cut it to 71-64 with 1:07 remaining.

Vance finished with 13 points and Mosby 12 for Alcorn State (9-11, 6-3 Southwest).

Shawn Prudhomme had 16 points for the Jags (9-13, 5-4), who had five players in double figures but only got six points from reserves.

The Braves shot 42 percent and Southern 41 percent but Alcorn State finished 12 of 28 on 3-pointers while the Jags missed their first 11 before Prudhomme hit two late. Alcorn also made 12 of 16 from the line while Southern went 8 of 16.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments