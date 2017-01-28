Johnson lifts Incarnate Word to win over Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Simi Socks scored 20 points, Shawn Johnson added 16, including the game-winning free throw with two seconds left, and Incarnate Word won its fourth straight with an 81-80 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Jeff Lowery’s steal and layup with 13 seconds left pulled the Bears into a tie at 80. Johnson grabbed a rebound with three seconds left and was fouled on the putback attempt. He made the first and missed the second but the Bears couldn’t get up a winning shot.

Jalin Hart added 15 points for the Cardinals (10-10, 4-3 Southland) and Miles Banks had 12 rebounds.

Central Arkansas (4-18, 3-6) led 50-36 at the half but the Cardinals used a 24-4 run to take a 64-61 lead with 8:57 to play. Socks had nine points and Hart and Tyler Singleton capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Mathieu Kamba had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Bears. Jordan Howard added 18 points and Derreck Brooks 16.

