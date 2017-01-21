11:20 pm, January 21, 2017
Johnson 3 lifts Incarnate Word past Stephen F. Austin 70-68

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 11:05 pm 01/21/2017 11:05pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jorden Kite scored 18 points and Shawn Johnson’s 3 with four seconds left carried Incarnate Word past Stephen F. Austin 70-68 on Saturday night.

TJ Holyfield missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Dallas Cameron made a pair of free throws for the Lumberjacks to give them a one-point lead with 28 seconds remaining.

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half. Stephen F. Austin led 32-31 at halftime. Incarnate Word (8-10, 3-4 Southland) has won back-to-back contests on the heels of two-straight defeats.

Devin Wyatt scored 12 points, Simi Socks had 11, and Johnson had nine. The Cardinals shot 21 for 39 from the floor (54 percent) including 10 for 18 from 3 but missed 12 free throws (18 for 30).

Ivan Canete led Stephen F. Austin (9-10, 4-3) with 16 points and Len Gilmore III had 15 points and nine rebounds.

NCAA Basketball
