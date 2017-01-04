10:47 pm, January 4, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Jespersen, No. 22 South…

Jespersen, No. 22 South Florida women beat Tulane 62-53

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 10:36 pm 01/04/2017 10:36pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Maria Jespersen had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Laia Flores added 10 points, five assists and a career-high six steals and No. 22 South Florida beat Tulane 62-53 on Wednesday night.

It was the fifth double-double in the last six games for Jespersen, who made 5 of 8 from the field. The rest of the Bulls shot just 33.9 percent (19 of 56).

Kolby Morgan’s layup gave Tulane (10-5, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) a three-point lead, but Ariadna Pujol hit a jumper, Kitija Laksa made a 3 and Jespersen had back-to-back buckets to make it 35-29 with 4:43 left in the third quarter and USF (12-1) led the rest of the way.

Tene Thompson’s layup pulled the Green Wave within two about a minute later, but South Florida used a 16-4 run to make it 51-37 with 7:47 to play and led by double figures until Morgan’s 3 with 20 seconds left capped the scoring. Jespersen hit two 3-pointers and Tulane made just 1 of 9 shots during the run.

Leslie Vorpahl led the Green Wave with 16 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, and five assists.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Jespersen, No. 22 South…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball