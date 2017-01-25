Jeff Capel: His dad, the ex-ODU coach, diagnosed with ALS

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former Old Dominion coach Jeff Capel Jr. has been diagnosed with ALS.

His son, acting Duke head coach Jeff Capel III, disclosed his father’s diagnosis Wednesday in a first-person story written for The Players Tribune.

The younger Capel says doctors at Duke University this spring diagnosed his father with the disease also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He says in the story that the disease, “I am sad to report, continues to progress” but that “we are fighting — always fighting.”

The elder Capel, 64, coached seven seasons at Old Dominion from 1994-2001, taking the Monarchs to two NCAA Tournaments. He also spent one year at North Carolina A&T and four seasons at Division II Fayetteville State, and assisted with the Charlotte Bobcats (2004-11) and Philadelphia 76ers (2011-13).

